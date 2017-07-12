Offending Bravo tweet deleted – Report

MEDIA reports have emerged suggesting that West Indies batsman Darren Bravo has finally deleted a tweet in which he called the president of Cricket West Indies Dave Cameron ‘an idiot’.

The move could pave the way for his return to the West Indies lineup following his dismissal from the West Indies tour of Zimbabwe 10 months ago.

However, the player still has a lawsuit pending against the CWI for lost earnings following his dismissal from the November 2016 tour after the offending tweet went out.

CWI had requested that the tweet be deleted but the player refused. In a recent interview he suggested that someone else posted the tweet which was made following comments made by Cameron during an interview on the Caribbean cable sports network show, The SportsMax Zone.

Cameron had said that Bravo was downgraded to a ‘C’ retainer contract because his batting average had dipped over the previous two seasons.

“It’s explicit that if your averages are not above a certain level, it tells you what contracts you get. His averages over the past two years have been declining,” Cameron said. “So what do we do, reward poor performance or do you encourage him to get better?”

In response, a tweet went from Bravo’s twitter account which read: “You have been failing 4 d last 4 years. Y don’t u resign and FYI I’ve neva been given an A contract. Big idiot @davec51.”

While the tweet remained online for the past few months, Bravo had not been considered for selection to the West Indies team.

A check on his Twitter timeline yesterday, however, revealed that the tweet had been removed, the Nation said.