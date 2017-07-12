Man allegedly found uprooting ganja plants

A KAMWATTA farmer on Tuesday, pleaded guilty to the charge of drug possession when he appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court.

He was allegedly found uprooting cannabis plants.

It is alleged that on July 8, 2017, Anthony Daniels of Kamwatta Village, North West District, had cannabis in his possession.

According to Police Prosecutor Arvin Moore, the police visited Daniels’ farm based on information they received. Upon their arrival, they saw the 26-year-old uprooting three cannabis plants, two about 3 feet tall and the third one being 6 feet tall. The farmer admitted that he normally uses the plants for medication and planted them himself. He was then arrested.

“It is for my health” said Daniels, when he was asked if there is anything he would like to say by Chief Magistrate Ann Mc Leann. Daniels was fined $10,000 and will spend the next two months doing community service at the Kamwatta Primary School for 2 hours every day, or will spend 6 months in prison if he fails to do so.