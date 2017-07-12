Mabaruma villages get potable water

RESIDENTS of several villages in Mabaruma now have access to potable water, as the Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) presented Jerrycans to indigenous leaders at the Regional Toshaos and Community Development Council (CDC) Chairpersons Conference on Monday.

The Jerrycans are designed to instantly sterilise untreated water without the use of chlorine or the need to boil for consumption. Three Jerrycans were each given to the communities by Managing Director of GWI, Dr. Richard Van-West Charles. The villages which can now improve the quality of water they consume include Smith Creek, Black Water Savannah and Waikerbi.

CDC chairperson, Leroy Ramit of Savannah Black Water said that he was very thankful for the GWI efforts. “I am more than grateful for this because in our area, potable water in our area is very, very hard to get and with the filters it will be better, especially for the youths because during the dry season we get a lot of diarrhea, vomiting and water borne diseases. So, I am thankful to GWI for this step,” Ramit stated.

Sherman Lewis, CDC chairperson of Smith Creek also pointed out that, the Jerrycans will assist in keeping away water borne diseases which the community is likely to be affected by. “I think it would be very helpful to the community because we (had) already received some filters from the Red Cross and since then, we did not have another situation with the diarrhoea so this, what we have now will be more helpful,” Lewis explained. GWI representatives gave demonstrations to the leaders of the Indigenous communities on how to use the Jerrycans.

Additionally, forty more Jerrycans were slated to arrive in Mabaruma on Tuesday for the 10 communities of Barima Koriabo, Black Water, Hobodia, Hotiquai, Imbotero, Red Hill, Three Brothers, Aruka Mouth, St. Dominics and Lower Kaituma.

GWI Managing Director, said that plans are also in place to have a large filter placed in Mabaruma, so that more persons will have access to potable water. The filter is expected to be installed as soon as Cabinet grants its approval. He explained that, “it’s a larger filter, these are already installed at Kamarang Hospital, for example, at Kako, at Baracara, and we have one to be installed at the Port Kaituma Secondary (school) and these are the larger C2s which will be good for the communities, so that you can begin to have potable water at your homes”.

(DPI)