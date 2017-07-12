Leewards whip Jamaica in CWI U-17 tournament

LEEWARD Islands upstaged Jamaica and registered an emphatic five-wicket victory in their Cricket West Indies (CWI) Under-17 50-Overs competition first round encounter at the National Cricket Centre, Balmain, Couva on Tuesday.

Jamaica batted first and were bundled out for 96 in 31.4 overs. Ricardo McIntosh hit four fours off 3 balls and emerged as the top scorer with 24. Michael Thompson and Roberto Simpson scored 17 (3×4 off 46 balls) and 11 respectively.

Zawandi White (3 wickets for 18 runs), Elroy Francis (2 for 18) and Michael James (2 for 20) were the main wicket-takers for Leewards.

Leewards raced to a commanding victory when they replied with 97 for 5 in 27.5 overs.

Uri Smith led the way with an attractive 36 that was decorated with five fours off 56 deliveries. Elroy Francis hastened the triumph with three fours off 10 balls and was undefeated on 17 when they celebrated an important milestone.

Summarised Scores.

At National Cricket Centre, Balmain, Couva: Jamaica 96 all out in 31.4 overs (Ricardo McIntosh 24, Michael Thompson 17, Roberto Simpson 11; Zawandi White 3 for 18, Elroy Francis 2 for 18, Mandre James 2 for 20) lost to Leeward Islands 97 for 5 in 27.5 overs (Uri Smith 36, Elroy Francis 17 not out, Carlon Tuckett 10; Romaine Jacobs 2 for 31). (Brij Parasnath)