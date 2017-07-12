India hosts capacity-building workshop for Caricom Secretariat staff

CARICOM officials are currently undergoing a capacity-building technical assistance workshop organised by the High Commission of India.

The two weeks workshop commenced at CARICOM Secretariat here in Guyana on Monday. In a statement on Tuesday, the High Commission said that the Capacity Building Workshop was jointly inaugurated by Ambassador Dr. Manorma Soeknandan, Deputy General, CARICOM, and High Commissioner of India, V. Mahalingam.

It was explained that the workshop is being held under the Indian Technical Economic Cooperation. Two expert faculty members Padmin Hasitkant Buch and Raj Krishnan Shankar from the Entrepreneurship Development Institute of India are the lead trainers of the programme.

Approximately 28 CARICOM Officials from the Secretariat are participating in the workshop. Over the next two weeks, the skills of the officials will be enhanced particularly in the fields of Project Management, Monitoring and Evaluating and Strategic Management, the High Commission said.

“The Capacity Building Workshop has been the outcome of the first meeting of the India-CARICOM Joint Commission held in June 2015 in Georgetown and the second India-CARICOM Ministerial meeting in September 2015 on the margins of the UN General Assembly meeting in New York,” the Commission further explained.

India is also assisting in upgrading the ICT system in the CARICOM Secretariat by funding to the tune of US$2.4M. Another capacity building programme which is in the pipeline is “Training of Young Diplomats of CARICOM” under which 20 officials of CARICOM will travel to India and the programme will be entirely funded by the Indian Government.