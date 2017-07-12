Escapee had bragged “I’ll soon be free…”

IN 2015, now-wanted prison escapee Uree Varswyck had said that he would be free from prison, after being on remand for double-murder since 2014.

An ex-policeman, Varswyck was charged for the December 2014 murder of Sterling Products Limited security guard, Wilfred Stewart, and the execution-style killing of Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC) engineer, Trevor Abrams in 2015.

He has been on remand since June 1, 2015. But that was until he escaped from the Georgetown Prison on Sunday afternoon during violent unrest. Varswyck, who served and trained in the Tactical Services Unit (TSU), is believed to have shot and killed prison warden Wayne Wickham during his escape.

But exactly two months after he was remanded to prison in 2015, the now-escaped prisoner had posted on his Facebook profile that he would soon be freed. “Read this and pass it on to all those who can’t read or can’t get a smart phone to peep my fb profile …I’ll soon be free and all that I had I’ll have even more to burn all u uptight, broke ,fake wanna be… WHO VEX LOOSE…. Bring it I’m ready for anything” Varswyck posted on his profile on August 1, 2015. He was in the Georgetown Prison at that time.

Under the post, one person questioned “free from or to?” to which the escapee responded “lol my statement is correct bbz u need to read more news bbz lol”. His profile has limited engagements with his friends except with a few who commented on his photos. In 2012 and 2013, he posted photos with himself holding guns – two of which seem to belong to the GPF. He had also posted” Do unto others b4 they do unto u. Survival of d fittest in my world.”

According to a source, the young man lived in Suriname for some time before returning to Guyana where he joined the TSU arm of the police force. The source said too that the young man hails from a reputable family who are neither happy nor supportive of his lifestyle.

In addition to being described as a “bright boy” by some who knew him personally, Varswyck was said to be an ardent church goer. During his appearances at court, many described him as being stoic while professing his innocence in both cases brought against him.

He is said to be the father of two and his birthday is June 21.