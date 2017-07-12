CMRC in Trinidad and Tobago…

King, Prince to headline Team Guyana for second round

ANDREW King and Bryce Prince are expected to headline Team Guyana for the second round of the Caribbean Motor Racing Championship (CMRC) 2017 in Trinidad and Tobago at month-end. According to a report from the Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club, King will represent Guyana in the Group four class while Prince will lead the Super-stock team at the Championship in two weeks’ time. Danny Persaud also rejoins the team for competition in Groups three and four after missing the Jamaica leg, while Rameez Mohamed will be competing in both Groups two and three with two separate vehicles.In the two-wheel end of things Kevin Persaud joins John Bennett to take the team total to six.According to

Mohamed, who is also the president of the GMR&SC, the team is not a large one but has the strength to bring home valuable points in the Caribbean Championship.“The team to Trinidad is not a large one but is one that I think we can rack up some Country points as well as Individual points and it’s going to be an interesting outing for some of the guys.”“I think this is going to be the maiden voyage for Azad (Hassan) and Bryce (Prince) and we’re always glad to see new guys get the experience and exposure of racing on a different track.”Vehicles are expected to be loaded tomorrow for shipping the following day.(Stephan Sookram)