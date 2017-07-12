Business workshop targets ECD residents

BUXTONIANS and neighbouring residents are now better equipped to capitalise on opportunities geared at enhancing their skills in the development of small businesses.

On Monday , First Lady Sandra Granger declared open the 17th Self Reliance and Success in Business workshop for 37 stakeholders from the East Coast of Demerara community and its environs. The five-day workshop is being held at Tipperary Hall in Buxton.

According to a release from the Ministry of the Presidency, the First Lady commended the group, which included one male participant, for utilising the opportunity to become empowered. “You have decided that you need to learn a bit more to make yourself successful, to make yourself self-reliant, to give yourself the power to make decisions as it relates to your business and also, as you will learn over the course of this workshop, to your personal life,” she said.

She encouraged the participants to complete the workshop, noting that the principles that have been taught during the sessions have empowered persons who embraced them to enhance their lives and livelihoods.

The First Lady noted too that to date, over 500 persons countrywide have benefited from the training since its launching in September 2015. She extended gratitude to the Ministry of Social Protection, which provides financial support for the workshops. The events are held in collaboration with Interweave Solutions (Guyana) Incorporated.

Facilitator – Interweave Solutions (Guyana) Incorporated, Sanjay Yohan Pooran, provided an overview of the event. He said his organisation “has been a proud partner of the First Lady empowering women and men across this country, helping to teach basic business skills, but more than that, we emphasise and teach the importance of having balance in our homes, balance and happiness in our communities and also stability in our businesses. These three pillars can help any individual live a holistic life.”

According to the release, several participants expressed the hope that the workshop will improve their ability to expand their businesses. One participant, Erica Austin, a small-business owner of Buxton, said that she is eager to learn how to better manage her business. “I would like to gather more knowledge about running the business and how I could be more successful in what I do. I have high expectations … to empower myself more and to press on with whatever I’m doing and to [better manage] my costs … and to be successful,” she said.

Evelyn Estwick, who owns a small food-processing business, said that she wants to learn how to expand her venture. “Well, my expectation is to gather a lot of knowledge, so it could help me with my little business… so it can grow in some way and I could manage it on my own,” she said. Another participant, Asanta Gill of Haslington, who operates a retail clothing business, expressed confidence that the workshop will help to empower her. “I think it’s going to educate me more about the business and give me the knowledge that I need to succeed in life,” she said.

The workshop was attended by Joycelyn Wilson and Fitzroy Younge, Trustee of Tipperary Hall, who both assisted with coordinating the sessions in Buxton. Pastor Terry Thomas, Victor Graham, Chairman of the Management Committee of Tipperary Hall and Facilitators – Interweave Solutions (Guyana)Incorporated, Wayne Barrow and Crystal Baptiste also attended the opening ceremony of the event.