Bus driver shot dead during attempted robbery

–Suspect in police custody

RELATIVES and friends of 32-year-old Tedroy James broke down in tears at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) on Tuesday upon learning of his passing during an attempted robbery.

The incident occurred around midday in the vicinity of McDoom, on the lower East Bank while the Route 32 (Georgetown/Parika) minibus driver of Suddie, Essequibo Coast, was en route to Georgetown.

According to reports, it happened when a male passenger asked him to stop at a point on the Public Road where another male was waiting.

“Everything happened so fast, it was hard to keep up,” said an eyewitness, who told the Guyana Chronicle that the man who was waiting on the roadside whipped out a handgun as the passenger was exiting the vehicle and told the occupants of the vehicle to remain still. “This is a robbery,” he warned.

Said the eyewitness, who was a passenger at the time of the incident, “The man tell we give up all we got, and another man join he and start demand things…

“They were trying to get things from us, but the driver noticed and attempted to drive off.”

It was while doing that, the eyewitness said, that James was shot in his back. In the confusion, he said, the two bandits made good their escape through a nearby street.

The injured minibus driver was later rushed to the hospital by public-spirited persons who were traversing the area.

Reports are that it took the police some 30 minutes to get to the scene, despite there being a police station right at McDoom, just a few corners away from where the shooting took place.

Distraught relatives of the deceased told the Guyana Chronicle that he died leaving a wife and two young children.

“He does stay in town to work bus so that he could get money to send back to his family in Suddie,” said one of his relatives.

A release from the GPF has indicated that they have in their custody a suspect who is assisting with investigations.

The individual was reportedly in possession of a handgun when the police found him.