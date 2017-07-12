Ailing defendant freed on technicality

–over 2014 murder of Foulis businessman

CHIEF Magistrate Ann McLennan on Tuesday discharged murder charges against an ailing Sheldon Chase, who was charged with the murder of kidnapped businessman, Rajendra Singh in 2014.

After considering all the evidence brought by the prosecution before the court, the Chief Magistrate found that they were not enough to make a prima facie case against him for the charge of murder.

Chase, of Pike Street, Kitty; along with Doodnauth Ketwaroo, called ‘Pumpkin, of Good Hope, East Coast Demerara; Tony Thomas, of Bel Air Village, Georgetown; Michael Lewis, called ‘Jet Lee’, of Sheriff Street, Georgetown; and Adony James, 32, of East Ruimveldt, Georgetown were charged with murdering Rajendra Singh between April 5 and April 9, 2014 at the Le Repentir Cemetery.

However, all except Chase were committed to stand trial at the High Court by Magistrate McLennan back in 2015 at the conclusion of a year-long preliminary inquiry into the case, which saw about 40 witnesses coming forward to give testimony.

Chase had been hospitalised due to failing health, and could not continue to attend the preliminary inquiry (PI) with the other defendants.

As a result, the court waited until he’d recovered sufficiently to bring two other witnesses who were waiting to testify, in order for the court to decide his fate.

Singh was reportedly kidnapped at gunpoint from his place of business at Foulis, on East Coast Demerara (ECD) on April 5, 2014.

A multi-million dollar ransom was later demanded for his safe return, but having not been paid, the businessman’s body was discovered four days later in the Le Repentir Cemetery, with his hands bound and a gunshot wound to his head.