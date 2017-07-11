Teen charged for taxi driver’s murder –remanded to prison

A FIFTEEN-year-old was on Monday charged with the murder of hire car driver Deonarine Laljit, called “Baba”, and remanded to prison.

The teen, a former student of Skeldon Line Path Secondary and of #65 Village, Corentyne, appeared before Magistrate Charlyn Artiga at the Whim Magistrate’s Court where he was not required to plead to the indictable charge of murder.

The court heard that on Wednesday, 5th of July 2017, at around 12:30hrs, the 15-year-old suspect was a back-seat passenger in Laljit’s car and while in the vicinity of Baul Street, Line Path Corriverton, he allegedly dealt Laljit two stabs–one to the neck and the other to his shoulder. Laljit exited his car and he collapsed a short distance away. He was rushed to the Skeldon Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The Guyana Chronicle understands that the act committed by the teen was due to alleged provocation from Laljit about his sister. According to the teen’s mother, her son had complained to her several times that the deceased taxi driver, Deonarine Laljeet, was taunting him about his sister. The teen’s father explained to reporters that his eldest daughter was married and is living in the same village as the taxi driver. She,however, separated from her husband who has since eloped with another woman and since then the taxi driver has been making remarks about her situation. The teen will make his second court appearance on the 20th July, 2017 at the Springlands Magistrate’s Court.