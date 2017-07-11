Taxi driver found alive

Matthew Shivtahal , the 22-year old taxi driver who was abducted by prison escapees outside the Georgetown Prison on Sunday , was found alive Monday night.

The young Kaneville resident was discovered in a muddied state at Annandale on the East Coast of Demerara. He told investigators that he was taken into the backlands aback the village by the fleeing men who had abducted him near Camp and Bent Street as Sunday’s unrest unfolded.

The men threw the other occupants out of Shivtahal’s burgundy AT-212 Toyota car and commanded the young man to drive at gunpoint.

Shivtahal’s account of the incident is being investigated by the police.