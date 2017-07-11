Royden Williams’ rap sheet

DEATH ROW inmate, Mark Royden Williams, called “Smallie” who is one of several prisoners who escaped from the Georgetown Prisons and who is wanted for murder and escaping from lawful custody, has other pending matters in the Georgetown High Court.

The wanted, condemned prisoner was jointly charged with Michael Caesar for the murders of Fazil Hakim called “Boyie” and Rajesh Singh called “Rabbit” at a liquor bar at Lot 82, Agriculture Road, Triumph, East Coast Demerara in December 2007.

He was convicted for his involvement in the February 17, 2008 Bartica Massacre in which he killed Lance Corporal Zaheer Zakir and Constables Shane Fredericks and Ron Osborne.

Edwin Gilkes, Dexter Adrian, Irving Ferreira, Deonarine Singh, Ronald Gomes, Ashraf Khan, Abdool Yasseen, Errol Thomas, and Baldeo Singh.

He was convicted of eight counts of murder and four counts of manslaughter and was sentenced to death by Justice Roxane George SC now Chief Justice. Additionally, as it relates to the Bartica Massacre, Williams has a second indictment for terrorism and three counts for break and enter and larceny.

The wanted fugitive appeared before the Court of Appeal on Friday after he filed a notice of appeal in the Bartica Massacre conviction but the decision is pending. Williams was tried for the Lusignan Massacre and was acquitted by a 12-member jury in the Georgetown High Court. Williams, whose last known address was listed as Friendship, Buxton, East Coast Demerara (ECD) is wanted by the police for murder and escaping from lawful at the Georgetown Prison, Camp Street on Sunday.