Reassuring voices in the midst of chaos

–Diaspora stands in solidarity with Guyana

IT is often said that real discoveries come from chaos and places where one has never ventured. Chaos, it seem, was the determinant that it would take to truly unite Guyanese to realise a common identity and vision.

When the most devastating fire demolished the Georgetown Prison on Sunday, threatening the lives of thousands of law enforcement officers and citizens, there would be little room to realise that unity was being shaped. Social media had been buzzing with enquiries, commentaries, and suggestions on what was needed to contain the devastating situation. For many residing in the city, it was an opportunity to witness live, a historic event which would haunt many for the rest of their lives.

For others, particularly those who reside abroad, all they could do would rely on the accounts of journalists and citizen reporters to broadcast developments as they unfolded. While the local commentary was littered with a few hate speeches and countless messages of love, what was particularly interesting to observe was the response from the diaspora to such a development.

The positive outpouring was tremendous. The support extended morally to law enforcement officers and local authorities were beyond comparable. A few grumbled, justifiably so.

But despite this, the message was clear: it was time for Guyanese to “hold one head” and lift this country up in prayers. It wasn’t about Christianity or Hinduism or Islam anymore. Or which religion was superior. It was about Guyana in need of the presence of the Almighty in whatever form he took.

It was about acknowledging the efforts of those who risked their lives to ensure the safety of both the prisoners and citizens. It was about realising that political affiliations and social class were not a barrier which protected any group. It was acknowledging weaknesses in a broken system which could only be fixed through pool resources and common vision.

At least for Natasha Smith, who resides in the United States (US), this was the case. She shared with her friends on social media that the prison riot was an experience which should remind all Guyanese of the fragility of the infrastructure of a third world country in desperate need of political will and national support.

She offered that the immediate response to such a situation was not to point fingers but to extend support to the relevant authorities to advance the national interest. “Guyana is not a place for one group – religiously, politically or racially. It is a place where all of us have existed and will continue to exist as a single people. That is how the world sees us. It is time we hold one head and show the world that we are unified in our happiness and sadness,” the patriotic Guyanese said.

Another Guyanese, Leroy Nelson, was keen to note that as the events unfolded before a nation in a raw and unvarnished manner, there emerge a voice amidst the chaos and raging flames – that of veteran journalist, Enrico Woolford. He said that Woolford’s voice was one that was “sure, steady and reassuring,” during a period of “maddening uncertainty and fear”. Nelson expressed how comforting the veteran journalist’s words were and how it provided hope to those in need. He also used the opportunity to encourage Guyanese to advance the best interest of the country by extending support to those in need – financially, or morally.