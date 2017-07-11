Lawmen up search for escapees

…wanted bulletin issued for two other murder accused

MEMBERS of the joint services have stepped up their search for the prisoners who escaped from the Camp Street jail during Sunday afternoon’s riot.

In its latest wanted bulletin, police named Stafrei Hopkinson Alexander as being wanted for questioning in relation to murder and escaping from lawful custody at the Georgetown Prison. Hopkinson, 32, last known address is given as Laing Avenue, Georgetown. Police on Sunday also issued wanted bulletins for notorious killer, Mark Royden Durant, a.k.a Royden Williams called “Smallie” and Uree Varswyke, called Malcolm Gordon. Williams, a resident of Buxton, East Coast Demerara, was charged along with several others for the 2008 mass killings at Lusignan and Bartica.

Varswyke was in jail for the murder of Edward B. Beharry’s security guard, Wilbert Stewart, at Sterling Products Limited Providence location, back in December 2014.

Sunday’s escape by Williams was his second bid to flee. Back in December 2008 he and five others had attempted to escape from the Georgetown Prison, but only one managed to scale the fence and was later recaptured in Rasville, Georgetown by members of the Joint Services. Police had said then that the incident occurred at 03.45 am December 28, 2008 when the six – comprising murder and narcotics accused – managed to cut through a metal grill in the supposedly secure capital section and got into the compound.

Police had identified the six as: Paul Bagot, Dennis Williams called `Anaconda’, Royden Williams known as Royden Durant, Jermaine Savory, Wayne Archibald and Sherwin Moses also known as Sherwin Nero. The police said that an alert prison officer observed them making efforts to scale the outer wall of the prison and sounded an alarm. Five of the escapees were recaptured in the compound, while Moses successfully got over the wall but was recaptured in Rasville about two hours later.

Williams, a convicted Bartica Massacre felon who is on death row, was earlier this year given an additional death penalty on a murder charge and life imprisonment on four counts of manslaughter when the Bartica Massacre trial concluded.

The sentence was handed down to him by Justice Roxane George SC, at the High Court and comes after a 12-member jury found him guilty of the offences. After that verdict, Justice George had imposed the death penalty on Williams called ‘Durant’ and ‘Smallie’ for eight counts of murder.

As it relates to the guilty verdicts for manslaughter, the judge explained that it was determined by the jury that Williams did not intend to kill or cause the four persons actual bodily harm. On February 17, 2008, at Bartica, he killed Lance Corporal Zaheer Zakir and Constables Shane Fredericks and Ron Osborne. Edwin Gilkes, Dexter Adrian, Irving Ferreira, Deonarine Singh, Ronald Gomes, Ashraf Khan, Abdool Yasseen, Errol Thomas, and Baldeo Singh were also killed in the massacre.