Eight fugitives on the run

Director of Prisons, Gladwin Samuels has confirmed that eight fugitives escaped from the Georgetown Prison on Camp Street on Sunday.

Speaking to the Department of Public Information (DPI) on Tuesday, Samuels also confirmed that one of the men was captured. Remanded murder accused Shawn Collins, 20, of lot 6 Ketley and Drydales Streets, who escaped whilst being transported with other prisoners to Lusignan Prison was recaptured on Hadfield Street on Sunday night, hours after the prison was gutted by fire.

The prisoners who remain at large are Uree Varswyck aka “Malcolm Gordon”, Mark Royden Durant aka “Royden Williams” said to be the mastermind of the unrest and Stafrei Hopkenson Alexander.

The Guyana Police Force will issue Wanted Bulletins for the other 5 fugitives shortly, the DPI said.