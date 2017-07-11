News Aftermath of Camp St unrest By admin - July 11, 2017 0 20 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter A fire-fighter uses a metal pole to demolish concrete remains at the Georgetown Prison compound on Camp St (Ravin Singh) Photos by Delano Williams and Ravin Singh Tanks of water being trucked in to the Lusignan prison on Wednesday Soldiers of the Guyana Defense Force assisting each other at the Lusignan Prison. Officers in casual attire clears the way for the arrival of Magistrate Peter Hugh. A fire fighter fetches a hose to the compound of the now-demolished Georgetown Prison to dowse the debris Minister within the Ministry of Public Infrastructure, Annette Ferguson assists fire-fighters in organising to comb the Georgetown Prison compound for remains Two fire-fighters dowse a smoky area before inspecting it A fire-fighter looks on as his colleagues cut through a metal safe which is believed to have had guns stored (Ravin Singh) the cutlass which is believed to have been used by prisoners to attack wardens during the prison riot and subsequent escape (Ravin Singh)