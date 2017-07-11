A first for Linden –Gov’t licenses 13 day-care centres

THE Ministry of Social Protection, under the supervision of the Child Care and Protection Agency(CC&PA), has taken steps to have 13 child-care centres in Linden registered and licensed, thus ensuring that the facilities are in compliance with the Early Childhood Development Act.

At a simple ceremony on Monday, Minister of Social Protection, Amna Ally presented the certificates of licence to the caregivers after making brief remarks on what this step means, and what is expected of the care givers and the service they are offering.

She noted that in one month, her ministry has licensed 26 child-care facilities, which shows that the government is indeed taking steps in allowing children to be nurtured in a safe environment.

While there are 30 child-care facilities in Region 10, only 13 were registered, Minister Ally said, pretty soon, all facilities, and not only those in Linden, will be licenced. “It is imperative that safe and developmental appropriate children’s services are available to promote their holistic development,” she said, adding: “Parents should feel assured that their children are well looked after by qualified persons in suitable premises and appropriate facilities.”

She was at pains to explain that the move to license will have positive social and economic spinoffs that will benefit the entire nation, since learning begins at birth and such learning should be experienced in a safe, nurturing and child-friendly environment.

“I can assure you,” she said, “that this government will do its part to implement policy in keeping with the International Convention on the Rights of the Child as well as other human rights treaties that Guyana has ratified.”

To this end, the ministry has established monitoring and evaluating mechanisms, and the staff will conduct continuous monitoring exercises so as to ensure that the minimal standards are being met.

According to Region 10 (Upper Demerar-Berbice)’s Registration and License Officer, Daunne McFarlane, out of the 30 child-care facilities in the district, 20 are fully registered. And of that number, 13 will now be licensed.

She said that the Region 10 department will continue on its mission of ensuring that the facilities are in compliance with the minimal standards, thereby creating an environment that is safe and nurturing to the children’s development.

She said, “The Child Care and Protection Agency is legally responsible for all matters regarding child-care services. This includes the development of policies, regulation and standards of early childhood development services.”

The Department will also continue to collaborate with key stakeholders such as the Ministry of Health, the Regional Democratic Council (RDC), the Mayor and Town Council (MTC), and nom-governmental organisations (NGOs) to fulfil this mission.

Also attending the ceremony was Deputy Mayor, Waneka Arrindell, and Regional Chairman Renis Morian.