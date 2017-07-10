Twenty-six female players to be shortlisted to prepare for regional tourney

… Berbice clain Inter-county title

SECRETARY of the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB), Anand Sanasie disclosed on Sunday that 26 female cricketers who have performed creditably during the just concluded inter-county female T20 tournament will be shortlisted shortly for further preparation ahead of the regional tournament.

According to Sanasie an additional three matches will be played so that the best possible squad will be selected.

Meanwhile, Berbice claimed the inter-county title after they defeated Demerara by nine wickets when the tournament concluded on Sunday at the Everest Cricket Club ground.

Demerara batted first, and were bowled out for 68 in 17.3 overs. Abigaile Scott made a solid unbeaten 29. Shabika Gajnabi took 3-4, and Omadevi Matadin 2-11 were the best bowlers for Berbice.

In reply, Berbice lost Sheneta Grimmond without scoring, lbw to Sherry Ann Fraser, but Marian Samaroo and Shabika Gajnabi then took Berbice home safely to their target, reaching 69-1.

Samaroo hit two fours in an unbeaten 25, while, skipper Gajnabi made 11 not out.

Over 40 of the nation’s young females engaged in a relatively competitive tournament.

Essequibo ended the tournament in third position, having beaten the President’s X1 by 39 runs via the Duckworth/Lewis method.

Batting first, Essequibo were restricted to 13-3 before Stacy Moses top score with 20 in a total 0f 88-8 in 14 overs. Kassia Munroe claimed 4-28 and Russhanna Lynch 2-14.

The President’s XI never threatened and were sent packing for 41 in 10.2 overs in reply. Only Kamim Ramsammy reached double figures with 13 as off-spinner Kemmone Thomas bagged 6-9.