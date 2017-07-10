Top cop on leave

POLICE Commissioner Seelall Persaud will today officially be on leave until November and will head into pre pre-retirement leave next year.

The country’s 31st commissioner of police is officially set to retire in April 2018.

Assistant Commissioner of Police David Ramnarine will be acting as top cop in Seelall’s absence.

Commissioner Persaud, who hails from the Essequibo Coast, will complete 33 years as a member of the Guyana Police Force upon retirement. He served most of the time in the Criminal Investigations Department.

He headed the Police Anti-Narcotics Unit (Drug Squad) for 10 years and served as the country’s lead detective (Crime Chief) for another seven years. During his career, he worked on the coastland as well as in the interior.

Meanwhile, Berbice Divisional Commander, Assistant Commissioner Ian Amsterdam, will head into retirement in September.