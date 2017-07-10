Staffers, onlookers faint, cry

— as injured Camp Street victims taken to GPHC

Story and photo by Navendra Seoraj

A QUIET Sunday afternoon was quickly transformed into chaos and confusion after a riot and fire broke out at the Camp Street prison, leaving one dead and several injured.

Staffers of the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) were in full gear battling to save lives, while at the same time containing and consoling family members and spectators.

Immediate action was taken by the Public Health Ministry and officials of the hospital set up an emergency treatment centre in the hospital’s parking lot to deal the situation.

Although measures were put in place, spectators and family members of those injured gathered at the hospital, but some of them were barred from entering the compound.

“Let we in, we want see we family who get shoot!” shouted some of the persons who were watching on as the ambulance brought in the injured persons.

Amid the screams and tears, Public Health Minister Volda Lawrence confirmed that seven prison officers and four inmates were hospitalised.

Prison wardens Wayne Wickham who was among them died while receiving treatment.

Prison Officer Hubbert Trim, another officer hospitalised who was identified, was rushed into the operating theatre.

The horrible state of the injured made some staffers of the hospital and onlookers faint, vomit and even cry.

At one point, a van filled with prison officers arrived at the hospital. Some of them fell to the ground in tears and pain after exiting the vehicle.

“It was a terror in there, I had to jump the fence to get out or I would have died … I don’t know who else got out, but it de scary,” said a tearful prison officer who feared the worst for some of his colleagues who were still in the burning building.

The GPHC is working to ensure all measures are in place to provide care to those affected by the riot,” Minister Lawrence said.

“Drug and so are in place in the emergency room… we have also implored the Civil Defence Commission (CDC) to procure emergency drugs as part of a contingency plan,” the minister said.

ADDITIONAL STAFF

GPHC Chief Executive Officer (CEO) George Lewis said additional staff have been called out to help the situation.

The Accidents and Emergency (A&E) unit was not overwhelmed, he said, adding that the Emergency Treatment Centre will be utilised if necessary.

Reporters were told that the hospital has a full complement of staff and a contingency plan for the next 48 hours to handle the Camp Street debacle and other cases.