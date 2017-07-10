Security beefed up in Berbice

‘B’ Division Commander, Ian Amsterdam, said security has been beefed up at all police stations as well as the New Amsterdam Prison in light of the raging fire that consumed the Camp Street Prison on Sunday.

Speaking with the Guyana Chronicle late yesterday, Amsterdam said road blocks were set up at strategic locations across the region and citizens were urged to report anyone or anything that appears suspicious.

Amsterdam’s comments come as rumours began circulating that there was unrest at the New Amsterdam Prison. The misinformation sent the business community, especially in Rose Hall Town and New Amsterdam in a state of anxiety.

Many business owners and residents were seen glued to their television sets and mobile devices following the events as they unfolded.

Speaking with this publication, one businessman who declined to be identified, said he hopes the police act swiftly and re-capture all the escapees from the Camp Street Prison.

“I am only praying to God that the police captures all them escapee, cause in most cases they always head to Berbice and terrorise Berbicians,” he said.

Many were unsure how things would be today and some even contemplated keeping their businesses closed, but generally, they found reassurance in the work of Commander Amsterdam.

As news spread of prison escapees, Berbicians became tense and worried since unconfirmed reports say they were heading East.

Commander Amsterdam said a plan is in place to ensure the safety and security of people in the region.