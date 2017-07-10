Santos, Northern Rangers make winning starts to Corona Invitational

NORTHERN Rangers and Santos FC tasted victory on the opening night of the Petra-organised, Corona Beer-sponsored football tournament at the GFC ground, Bourda on Sunday.

The Rangers were in fine form as they disposed of East Veldt 2-0 with an own goal in the 22nd and Sunil Logan’s 64th minute strike, as they opened the tournament on a high.

Game two, on the other hand, proved a goal-less stalemate, as Flamingo tackled Riddim Squad.

Game three was an absolute firecracker where Santos downed Pele 4-0.

Robby McClaggon’s 9th minute strike gave the lead to Santos before Kenroy Deminick’s 11th minute shot extended that lead in a good one-two fashion which lasted until the end of the half.

However, Santos were by no means finished and a Josh Parvatan’s 56th minute strike took the score to three-nil. Orin Yarde added the final for good measure in the 90+2.

Meanwhile, another triple-header is planned for tomorrow. Western Tigers will take on Black Pearl FC in game one, Georgetown Football Club (GFC) will play Camptown FC in game two and in game three Police and Beacons FC will clash.

Matches begin at 17:00hrs