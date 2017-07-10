Richards’ hat-trick highlights opening round of DIGICEL schools football in Essequibo

TELEPHONE giant DIGICEL-sponsored inter-secondary school countrywide football competition kicked off to an exciting start last Wednesday, in Essequibo, with two double-headers at the Anna Regina Multilateral School (ARMS) Anna Regina Community Centre (ARCC) grounds respectively.

At ARMS ground, Wakapoa Secondary of the Lower Pomeroon River humbled Cotton Field Secondary 8-3 in the opening match. The hinterland boys played superbly and adapted well to the coastland with athleticism and stamina.

Striker Jermain Richards of Wakapoa opened his account as early as the 2nd minute to score his first of three goals, with a neatly placed long-range shot. This was quickly followed by another from Delon Jaikarran in the 5th minute.

It was again the combination of the duo as Richards struck again in the 15th, while Jaikarran followed up in the next minute to record his second. Before then Mark Persaud found the net in the 10th and later doubled his account for another in the 28th minute.

Goals flowed in the first half as Cleron Boyal netted in the 28th and Richards in the 42nd to complete a hat-trick as Wakapoa ended half-time scoring 8 without conceding any.

During the second half, Cotton Field Secondary, who were already shocked by the score-line and Wakaopa’s skill, began to play with some more determination which was lacking in their previous 45 minutes.

Their success came in the 61st minute when Ezekiel Scott pierced the net. The Coast-landers seemed to have found their footing and energy even though they were kept in check by their opponents.

Their next goal came in the 80th minute off the boot of Jumain John while Joel Holder netted in the 87th and by then the minutes were ticking and so was their final chance at scoring as Wakapoa persevered to win by 8-3.

Completing the double-header at ARMS ground was another riveting encounter between 8th of May Secondary and hosts Anna Regina Secondary who proved too friendly and were beaten 4-2.

The game began at a fast pace and it was Akeem Norton of 8th of May who struck the first goal in the 4th minute. His team mate Ridley Williams was in action and recorded his first of two goals in the 15th while his partner Jevaun Boston was accurate in the 23rd minute.

The consistent and equally skilful Williams again found goal in the 29th to lead 8th of May to 4 goals at halftime. Not to go down without a challenge, ARMS responded with two well executed goals from Christan Bacchus in the 45th and again in the 48th minute.

However, it was a little too late as 8th of May defended their early lead and rallied to a 4-2 triumph. Over at the ARCC ground, Abram Zuil Secondary secured a 1-0 victory against Aurora Secondary.

The game ebbed and flowed but it was Kyle Skeete who made the difference with the lone goal of the match in the 74th minute for a hard-fought win. The second game was even more intense between New Opportunity Corps (NOC) and Johanna Cecilia Secondary (JCCS) and after 90 minutes neither team had scored.

Missed opportunities were countless, but also a few wonderful saves from both goalkeepers were quite remarkable and the vocal crowd reacted.

The game then went to a penalty shoot-out and NOC showed their maturity and held their nerves to win 3-1.

The winners will now go forward in the knock-out competition for the semi-final play-offs on a date to be announced.