Reggae Boyz beat Curacao 2-0 in CONCACAF Gold Cup opener

SAN DIEGO, California (CMC) – Second-half goals from Romario Williams and Darren Mattocks propelled Jamaica’s Reggae Boyz to a comfortable 2-0 victory over fellow Caribbean side Curacao, to make a winning start to their CONCACAF Gold Cup campaign here Sunday night.

Playing at the Qualcomm Stadium, the 2015 Gold Cup finalists overcame a goalless first half to find the target in the 58th minute through Williams and in the 73rd courtesy Darren Mattocks.

Jamaica lie second in Group C on three points behind leaders and defending champions Mexico who brushed aside El Salvador 3-1 in the other game.

With the game going nowhere at the half-time whistle, Jamaica asserted their dominance on resumption resulting in Williams’ strike approaching the hour mark.

Je-Vaughn Watson, who plays for New England Revolution in the MLS, produced some good work down the right to set up Williams whose volley from a sharp angle gave goalkeeper Eloy Room little chance.

Custodian Andre Blake then preserved the Reggae Boyz’ lead, saving well from Gevaro Nepomuceno long range bombshell.

The save proved vital as Jamaica doubled their lead 10 minutes later through Mattocks, who collected Kemar Lawrence’s cross in the box before firing a left-footed drive past Room.

Jamaica will take on Mexico in their second fixture on Thursday at the Sports Authority Field in Denver, in a re-match of the 2015 Gold Cup final.