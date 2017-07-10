Prison officer Wickham killed

— as significant portion of Camp Street Prison goes up in flames

FIRES lit by prisoners consumed the Camp Street Prison after inmates ambushed wardens, seized their weapons, and shot several guards in the process.

Prison Warder Odinga Wickham, who was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital with gunshot injuries, has died. He was one of several prison officers hospitalised from the fires and shots from the marauding inmates.

Police have confirmed that among the escapees are Bartica Massacre felon Mark Royden Williams, called “Smallie”, murder accused Euree Varswyck, and two others who hijacked a vehicle and made good their escape.

Inmates were removed from the prison and during transferal to the Prison Officer Club they also set alight the building.

In addition, during the transfer, one inmate who tried to escape was shot and later taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital, along with several other inmates.

Scores of inmates were also shuttled away in open back trucks and enclosed vehicles to other prisons and police lockups.

Some of the inmates were seen smashing against the fence within the compound as gas cylinders exploded.

As this was happening,the Joint Services cordoned off the outskirts of the prison as firefighters tried unsuccessfully to extinguish the blaze that razed the wooden and concrete buildings.

Many of the prisoners attempted to escape into peoples’ yards on Bent Street, Georgetown, but they were caught and taken into custody.

Amid the commotion, screams from mothers and tears of the aggrieved filled the air as the raging fires destroyed the 133-year-old prison.

One eyewitness said he saw a burgundy 212 Toyota car collected some of the prisoners and fled the scene, heading in the direction of Cemetery Road.

Meanwhile, Prison Chief Gladwin Samuels and firefighters were unable to enter the prison compound since the prisoners were armed with weapons.

Public Security Minister, Khemraj Ramjattan, in a televised interview said the Joint Services have moved the prisoners from Camp Street to the Lusignan Prison, East Coast Demerara.

“The prisoners’ removal is paramount for us, only last year we had a very bad incident there and their safety and security is of utmost importance,” the minister said.

Yesterday, a number of fire tenders were seen battling the blaze and floodlights were erected to aid the Joint Services in the work.