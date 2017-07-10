National Security Council meeting

…CDC dispatches blankets, mattresses for prisoners

The Civil Defence Commission has dispatched blankets, bottled water, mattresses and eating compartments to the Lusignan Prison to assist in efforts to improve the conditions of the prisoners being temporarily held there.



Hundreds of prisoners were relocated after they burned down the Camp Street penitentiary during a breakout of five dangerous criminals.

Meanwhile, an extended National Security Meeting is currently in progress at the Guyana Defence Force headquarters, Camp Ayanganna following the situation at the Georgetown Prison on Sunday. The high level meeting includes: President David Granger, Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo, Minister of State Joseph Harmon, Minister of Public Security, Khemraj Ramjattan, Minister of Public Infrastructure, David Patterson, Fire Chief, Marlon Gentle, Director of Prisons Gladwin Samuels, Commissioner of Police Seelall Persaud, Acting Head Of CANU Michael Atherley, Acting Chief of Staff Nazrul Hussain and Minister of Legal Affairs Basil Williams.