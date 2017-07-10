Murder accused recaptured after fleeing police

Sean Collins, a murder accused who was on remand at the Georgetown Prison was early Monday morning recaptured after escaping from law enforcement officials while being transported to another location.

Collins, 20, of lot 6 Ketley and Drydales Streets, Charlestown was not one of the five prisoners who originally escaped from prison during a massive fire which gutted the Lot 12 Camp Street prison facility, police said.

He was recaptured at about 01:50h on Hadfield Street. The 20 year old and Michael Bishop were charged in 2014 with the murder of Raphael Campbell, of Betervergating, East Coast Demerara.

Five prisoners are currently on the run and two have been identified as Mark ‘Royden’ Durant aka Royden Williams and Uree Varswyck aka Malcolm Gordon. Police have since issued a wanted bulletin for Durant who is deemed a notorious killer and Varswyck, both of whom are said to have masterminded Sunday’s unrest at the Camp Street Prison, resulting in the shooting to death of a prison warden and the flattening of the entire penitentiary.

Williams, a resident of Buxton, East Coast Demerara, was charged along with several others for the February 2008 mass killing at Bartica. Sunday’s escape by Williams was his second bid to flee. He was sentenced to death.

Back in December 2008 he and five others had attempted to escape from the Georgetown Prison, but only one managed to scale the fence and was later recaptured in Rasville, Georgetown by members of the Joint Services.

Meanwhile, during Sunday’s inferno, 1018 prisoners were at the Georgetown Prisons and officials confirmed that five inmates escaped.

All the other prisoners have been relocated to the Lusignan Prison where they are under guard of the Prison Service, the Police Force and the Guyana Defence Force. The Joint Services operation continues in an effort to recapture the prisoners who have escaped and who should be considered armed and dangerous.

Citizens are being warned to be cautious and to avoid the men at all cost.