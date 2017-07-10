Major sponsor KFC has turned up the heat on CA to resolve its pay war

MULTI-MILLION dollar Big Bash naming rights sponsor KFC has turned up the heat on Cricket Australia (CA) to immediately resolve the pay crisis railroading the game.

KFC pours an estimated $3.5-$4 million into the game each year as one of CA’s top three corporate partners and its concerned call for administrators on both sides of the fence to realise the ugly war is killing the sport reflects growing anxiety and frustration among cricket’s leading sponsors.

Leading corporate partners have been left badly exposed by cricket’s lapsed pay agreement, as CA no longer control the players’ image rights and are therefore unable to provide the protection against ambush marketing that giants like Qantas, Commonwealth Bank and Optus have forked out millions for.

The Daily Telegraph spoke to several of the sport’s corporate partners yesterday, and while some continued to play down the drama, others were outright damning of CA’s complete loss of control, with more than 230 players out of contract and no longer available to them.

CA can ill-afford the crisis scenario of having major sponsors ask for their money back or walk away from unfulfilled deals.

KFC has partnered with CA since 2003 and as well has backed the world-beating BBL and has also been naming rights sponsor for the Australian Twenty20 side.

The fast food icons stopped short of tipping its famous bucket on those in charge, but its pointed assessment that the ever-escalating situation has gone too far sends a clear enough message in itself.

“The dispute between Cricket Australia and the Australian Cricketers’ Association is unfortunate and one we hope will be resolved amicably as soon as possible for the benefit of the game,” a KFC spokesperson told The Daily Telegraph.

Mitchell Starc’s deal with Audi has left some sponsors feeling edgy, and it’s understood other leading stars are also set to announce similar car dealership arrangements in the near future.

Cricket Australia have indicated they aren’t concerned by Starc’s venture, given other leading players already have similar existing CA-approved arrangements with Toyota rivals.

Toyota issued a statement to say “we are confident Cricket Australia and the players (ACA) are working together to reach a mutual agreement, as soon as they possibly can”, sentiments also reflected by Optus.

The Commonwealth Bank declined to comment when approached.

Australian Cricketers Association general manager Tim Cruickshank has been in regular contact with sponsors concerned about where they stand with no MOU in place.