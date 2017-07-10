GFF/BFA NAMILCO U-17 league : Wins for Paradise Invaders, Monedderlust and N/A United

PARADISE Invaders, Monedderlust and New Amsterdam United recorded victories when play in the Berbice Football Association (BFA) leg of the GFF/NAMILCO Under-17 league continued recently.

The game between Paradise Invaders and Mahaicony Thunder Hawks on Saturday saw Paradise Invaders make full use of their home advantage and crowd support to needle their opponents by one goal to nil.

Paradise’s leading goalgetter, Shakeel DeHarte netted in the 58th minute, after a scoreless half-time where chances by both sides went a-begging.

On Sunday Monedderlust whipped Mahaicony Thunder Hawks 2-nil.

A penalty was awarded for an infringement in the 18-yard box in the 3rd minute. Paul McDonald drove a right foot shot, from the penalty mark, past the outstretched right hand of Mahaicony custodian Anthony Bovell.

The second goal for Monedderlust came from an early strike upon resumption by the diminutive number 10 Chetram ‘Devin’ Saroopchand.

New Amsterdam United then blanked Corriverton Links four goals to nil.

The half-time score was 1-nil in favour of N/A United compliments of Jamal McCalmont in the 40th minute. However, goals two and three resulted from the boot of Tierre Phillips in the 66th and 78th minutes.

Troy Munroe scored the fourth in the 87th minute to finalise the score line.