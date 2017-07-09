The beauty and benefits of healing stones

–Anthony Martins paves a way

By Gibron Rahim

THE craft pieces catch my attention even before I sit. The colourful necklaces, bracelets, pendants, and crystals gracing the table are a delight to the eyes. On this hot but breezy afternoon, I am about to learn that they are more than just beautiful to look at.

Mr. Anthony Martins, owner of Artical Culture, is about to educate me about healing stones. “Healing stones have been used from since antiquity,” he says. “Our ancestors they never had hospitals. And they never had medicine, like certain chemical medicines; it was natural.

“And there was a time that, when you were sick, you would use stones, you would use herbs, you would use the earth to heal you.”

He goes on to explain that we are no longer tapped into this form of healing ever since technology came along and took us away from it. He later returns to the fact that our ancestors survived without the technology we now have.

“So, how did they survive?” he asks. He knows the answer only too well. “But survive they did,” he said.

You would wonder, as I did, if the power attributed to healing stones is innate to them, or whether it involves some measure of faith in their power.

According to Mr. Martins, it relates to the chemical make-up and properties of the individual stones. He asks me to pass him a green stone on the table so he can illustrate. “This is calcite,” he says. “They say you wear this stone here when you suffering from bone problems; brittle bones. And this has the power to help you heal. The chemical properties of it is mostly calcium.”

These conclusions are based on reading and research he has done (and continues to do) in books written on healing stones.

The healing properties of the stones are not just the result of their chemical composition though. According to Mr. Martins, “Each stone contains energy, and the energy can be recharged; recharged through water, through the sun, through the moon, through the earth.”

He proceeds to refer to the importance of jade to Chinese and other Asian cultures. Drawing my attention to his own jade pendant necklace, he tells me how the people of these cultures believe that jade brings them luck, wealth and good health.

“Is the same thing when you research it! They say that it’s a stone that gives you good vibrations and positive vibrations,” Martins says. He cross-references new information he uncovers about stones through his reading research.

A wide variety of materials is used in crafting. The beads Mr. Martins uses come from as far as Asia and Africa. The stones are sourced from all over the world, from locations as varied as Madagascar, India and Mexico.

There are also stones from Guyana, retrieved from the Rupununi, among other locations. He indicates that he cuts and polishes stones himself. Additionally, the wire wrapping on all the stones is also his work. He also points out that he uses a variety of different pendants from various cultures, such as meskels (crosses) from Ethiopia and tuaregs (originated by the Tuareg people) from the Sahara, and not just healing stones.

THE ART IN THE CULTURE



This harmonises well with the philosophy that colours Mr. Martins’ work. As he tells it: “I like using different symbols; all cultures. That’s the name of my business: Artical Culture. It’s the art in the culture; of each culture.”

Not restricting his ethos to just his craft, Mr. Martins says: “I have this acceptance for all cultures, all religions, all faiths, all walks of life. Because there’s a good in each and every one of them.” He concludes that it is our responsibility to lay aside ignorance and take examples from each faith. This is the only way, he says with clear conviction, “to ascend to a higher learning and a higher knowledge.”

Since he caters to clientele from different creeds, this philosophy is invaluable to Mr. Martins. It also helps him with his favourite aspect of crafting: Customisation.

Indicating the necklaces and bracelets on the table, Mr. Martins refers to them as patterns. They are readily available to clients who may not be interested in, or comfortable with, the concept of healing stones. Indeed, he declares emphatically:

“I don’t force it on anybody. If you look at it as a jewellery piece and you like it, buy it for that.” Nevertheless, his passion lies in crafting pieces that are also functional. “I am more into customising work,” he says. “I work with your birthstone. You’ve been taught that you only have one birthstone, but you don’t. You have more than one birthstone.”

The service he tries to provide to clients is to find their birthstones and place them on a necklace or bracelet. If the stone is unavailable, he orders it.

But what inspired him to embark on such a venture? As he tells it: “I was actually customising pieces for myself. I would have four or five chains, and I ended up cutting them all and mixing them together to come up with my own chain.”

A few of his friends saw him wearing his creations and asked him to craft pieces for them as well. The real kickstart of the venture came when he travelled to Jamaica last year. He made some necklaces as gifts for his friends who work in Jamaica’s reggae community.

He was fortunate enough to accompany his friends to a soundcheck for a reggae show while there. It was there that he was introduced to reggae artistes, including Jesse Royal, Jah9, Dre Island and Vaughn Benjamin of Midnite.

The artistes saw his pieces and requested pieces for themselves, which he happily presented them with. These events made Mr. Martins realise that he had a great opportunity on his hands. His greatest motivation, though, is the satisfaction he receives. “I found that I like this work a lot; it’s new, and to me it has a lot of purpose and meaning,” he says.

Perhaps there is some relationship between Mr. Martins’ passion for crafting beautiful but functional pieces of jewellery and his being Rastafari. It certainly lends itself to his embracing all faiths and cultures.

He’s been practising for 14 years, but only started growing his locks 12 years ago. “You can’t really become Rasta,” he says. “You gotta born Rasta; you gotta be chosen; Father gotta choose you.”

SOMEONE WHO TEACHES

He also explains that someone who claims to be Rasta is one who teaches people about themselves and how to live. It is not just about dress or grooming; it is a way of life. “It’s a livity; it’s a day-to-day livity; A righteous livity,” he says.

He notes that the Rastafari came to bring about balance. Just as there is evil, there must be good that appears to counterbalance it. And he believes that Rastafari is this good.

“We don’t deal wid war and fight and cuss and these things,” Mr Martins says. “Rastas deal with joy, happiness and love.”

His opinion on the decriminalisation of marijuana is very well informed. That becomes evident when I ask him about it. Having lived in Holland for eight months, he’s learnt that millions of dollars are made there from just taxes alone. The same holds for Colorado, which decriminalised marijuana (and with regulations) three years ago. “Those countries decriminalised, or if you want to say legalised, cannabis sativa because they wanted it; they fought for it; they protested for it.”

He makes it clear, though, that any decriminalisation must be a controlled one. “If you don’t get control, it gon go wild.” And the decriminalisation must take place in stages, according to Mr. Martins.

He opines that the government should focus on allowing personal use. He also believes that a person should be above the age of 21 to use the herb.

“We don’t want these school kids on the street smoking herb; it looks like that’s what it does to the youths. That’s why it has to be a controlled substance, still.”

He is also of the opinion that smoking marijuana is one of the least things that can be done with it. He points to industrial hemp and medicinal marijuana as examples. He mentions CBD (cannabidiol), which is the medicinal factor that is present in marijuana, and does not have any intoxicating effects.

“The most important things in marijuana do not get you high.”

As the interview draws to a close, it occurs to me that I showed up to learn about healing stones, and find that I have learnt that and more.

I glance at the bracelet on my wrist on the way home and I wonder. The central stone is called ‘crab eye’, Mr. Martins had informed me. It is supposed to protect one against evil. I am not sure I believe in the stones. I am also not sure that I do not. But if you are interested in customised healing stone pieces, Mr. Martins is available to help.

And even if you do not believe, his jewellery pieces are beautiful. He can be contacted at 602-6518, or found every last Saturday of the month at the Courtyard Mall.