Ming continues USF Podium run

OVERSEAS-based Guyanese Calvin Ming continued his podium streak; finishing third as the Cooper Tires USF 2000 sponsored by Mazda rolled into Iowa this weekend.

Ming, who qualified second on the grid, yesterday morning managed to hold that position for 40 of the 60 laps before he was passed.

In the process of passing some back markers, Calvin chose the high line while his teammate Rinus Vekay was on the lower inside line which provided him with the opportunity to overtake Calvin, going into turn #1.

The race was accident free and the 60 laps were all completed under the green flag, with Oliver Askew finishing in P1, Rinus Vekay in P2, and Calvin Ming in P3.

The next USF2000 races are scheduled for next weekend in Toronto, Canada.