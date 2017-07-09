Mendoncas rule third Georgetown Grand Prix

THE father-daughter combination and also pure racing teammates, Carlos and Paige Mendonca left an indelible mark on karting fans locally when they dominated their respective classes of the GT Motorsports third Georgetown Grand Prix on Friday evening.

Paige, along with her 60CC compatriots were undoubtedly the stars of the night as they provided the most excitement for those gathered to witness the event at the GT Motorsports facility in Georgetown.

In the first 60CC Sunburst kids Cup, She had to settle for second place behind Jeremy Ten Pow while Nathan Rahaman finished third. However,in races two and three, she was absolute gold.

She returned in race two to cop the top spot ahead of Rahaman and Ten Pow.But it was in Race three where she showed why she is a force to be reckoned with.

She took 10 laps of bumper to bumper pressure from Jeremy and handled it on par with a professional, forcing Jeremy to take second and Justin Ten Pow third.

Meanwhile , in the Shifters, her father wasted little time in taking the first race under his belt after pulling out an early lead on the competition. Matthew Phang finished second while Michael Gonzalves ended third.

Race two, however, which saw a 50 percent inverted grid meant that Mendonca had to start third. He eventually moved up to second, ahead of Gonzalves but failed to catch Elliot Vieira.

In race three he had to settle for second, behind Stefan Jeffrey and ahead of Vieira, which was enough to gift him the Champion Driver trophy.

In the Easy Cup Rookie, Raymond Baksh was untouchable in making a clean sweep on the night as did Shan Seejattan in the heavy class.In the Easy Cup light, newcomer Jean Claude Jeffrey picked up one first and two third places to be crowned champion driver.

In the 125cc class, Junior Mikhail Persaud also retained his title with two wins and a third place finish while John Phang won the senior Division.

The event saw over forty karters taking part in seven divisions