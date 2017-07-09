Kallicharan century not enough to save WI Under-19s from defeat

DURBAN, South Africa,( CMC), Kirstan Kallicharan’s hundred was not enough to prevent West Indies Under-19s from tumbling to a five-wicket defeat to South Africa Under-19s, in the opening unofficial One-Day International of the five-match series here Sunday.

The 17-year-old struck 101 as the Caribbean side, sent in at Chatsworth Stadium, reached 222 for eight off their 50 overs.

Jeavor Royal, batting at number seven, chipped in with a breezy 28 off 32 balls but he and Kallicharan were the only ones to pass 20 as the innings struggled to recover from a poor start.

Fast bowler Thando Ntini, the son of legendary South Africa seamer Makhaya Ntini, was the leading bowler with four for 56.

In reply, captain Raynard van Tonder hammered 131 not out as the hosts coasted to their target in the 42nd over.

Wandile Makwetu supported with 35 and Hermann Rolfes got 28 while seamer Darren Nedd (2-40) and left-arm spinner Joshua Bishop (2-50) picked up two wickets apiece.

The hosts were tottering on 44 for three in the 11th over before van Tonder anchored two stands to rescue the innings.

He struck 18 fours and a six off 133 deliveries, adding 112 for the fourth wicket with Makwetu and another 66 for the fifth wicket with Rolfes.

Earlier, the Young Windies found themselves struggling at 33 for four in the 14th over after Ntini made key strikes at the top of the order.

But Kallicharan, one of the heroes from the last Youth World Cup in Bangladesh, came to his side’s rescue in an innings lasting 106 balls and including 12 fours and two sixes.

He posted 45 for the fifth wicket stand with Alick Athanaze (16), 47 for the sixth wicket with Royal before dominating a 59-run seventh wicket partnership with Bishop who made 16.

Kallicharan then found an ally in Mikyle Louis (14 not out) to put on a hasty 38 for the eighth wicket off 24 deliveries and rally the innings late.