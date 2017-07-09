Colors/Guinness Greatest of the Streets National Finals….

Silver Bullets, Dave & Celina’s progress to semis

SILVER Bullets as well as Dave and Celina’s All Stars are the first two teams to progress to the Semi Finals of the Colors/Guinness Greatest of the Streets National final following the first of the night’s action on Saturday.

The three-day finals saw the first leg in Linden having both teams taking different routes.

In the first game, Dave and Celina won 2-1 against Swag Entertainment via the penalty route after the game was locked 0-0 at the end of regulation time.

Meanwhile, Damian Williams 19th minute strike held untill the final whistle to allow Silver Bullets into the next round via a 1-0 margin over Melanie B.

In the earlier round of 16, Melanie B got the better of New Amsterdam Kings 2-1 in a penalty war after the game remained scoreless at the end of regulation time.

Game two saw Swag Entertainment mauling Buxton Diamond United 8-2 in the highest scoring game of the evening.

Swag’s scorers were Colwyn Drakes (2nd, 3rd, 9th and 31st), Shane Luckie (7th, 28th and 36th) and Royston Fraser (34th), while Buxton had Kevon Assaye (6th) and Dwayne Jacobs (36th) on target.

Dave and Celina’s booked their spot in the quarter finals via a 6-0 win over East Bank Gunners; with Kenard Simon netting a hat trick (32nd, 36th and 38th) and Keon Sears scoring a brace in the19th and 30th. Cordel Johnson also scored in the 34th.

Silver Bullets edged Tucville 2-0 on penalties after Robin Abrams 17th minute strike was cancelled out one minute later by Tucville’s Delon Williams’ goal in the18th min during regulation time.

The second night of action takes place on July 14 at the Pouderoyen Tarmac.