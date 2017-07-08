What are your views now Mr. John?

Dear Editor,

I REFER to a letter by Mr. E.B. John in SN edition of July 1st,2017 when he referred to the factory at Skeldon as a “failed computerised elephantine factory.” Editor, Mr. John’s utterances confirm that he needs to educate himself before peddling conclusive remarks on matters technical. In fact, Mr. John, who happens to be GuySuCo Human Resources Director since 2015, needs to enquire from his lord and master, the CEO of GuySuCo, about this factory. Since it is natural for senescence to be taking a toll on this director, I have an obligation to remind him that the present CEO of GuySuCo was a director for the company that managed the design, construction, testing and commissioning of this computerised elephantine factory, which he also accepted without any reservations as the first Guyanese CEO after the Booker-Tate era.

It is unfortunate that GuySuCo’s G$1M/month Human Resources Director nests in a cozy office and creates spin in the media, laying blame on other stakeholders while matters under his direct purview are in a state of disorder. Since assuming the role of Human Resources Director, can Mr. John tell us when last he visited the frontline or work site of field and factory workers? Having been conclusive on Skeldon, can he tell us when he walked Skeldon’s factory floors?

While sugar production is in free-fall, the corporation is mute on the causes why its lowly targets are not achieved and basic indices are not revealed. Here, I refer to one of Mr. John’s letters in the print media (KN edition of Nov. 26th, 2013- The increasingly curious ways of management of GuySuCo) where he stated: “In the meantime, one continues to wonder whether the public’s inaccessibility to basic production and productivity indices, e.g., the average yields of cane harvested, as well as those standing; factory sugar-processing per tonne per hour, is in fact a reflection of the mis-confidence felt by those who prefer spin.”

Regards

Sookram Persaud