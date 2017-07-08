‘Show some respect’

…Speaker upbraids MPs

CAUTIONING that they have a duty to venerate the Parliament of Guyana, Speaker of the National Assembly, Dr. Barton Scotland on Friday scolded Members of Parliament about their conduct, even as members of the religious community also expressed concerns and sat in the Chambers to observe the day’s proceedings.

“Honourable Members appear to show little regards to this Honourable Institution,” Dr. Scotland told members on both sides of the House during the 67th Sitting of the National Assembly on Friday.

For him, it is “a poor lesson in Parliamentary decorum.” As he spoke, some Parliamentarians appeared disinterested. At least one MP was seen making cell calls even as the Speaker spoke, while another used the opportunity to hold his spectacles up in the air to clean. Others were simply on their cell phones and laptops going about business as usual.

Nonetheless, the Speaker continued with his admonition. He said based on the conduct of some Members of Parliament in the Chamber and in some instances, outside, citizens may not necessarily have the highest regard for them. Dr. Scotland told the august body that a junior Member of the House “took to social media to make uninformed comments in reference to the Speaker.”

It was not long after that, senior Members of the National Assembly decided to conduct themselves in a similar fashion, “making criticisms which involve the Speaker,” Dr. Scotland added.

He posited that the practice aimed at discrediting the Speaker continues whenever some Honourable Members are “displeased” with his ruling.

“The Speaker accepts communication directly either by voice or by writing from Honourable Members, and he holds such communication both useful and valuable,” Dr. Scotland stated. He said, however, when Parliamentarians make reference to those communications in public in an effort to make “political points,” their conduct could affect the ease of communication that exists. It is his belief that there is “room for informing the public about any ruling by the Speaker without drawing the Speaker into any political contention.”

Boom out

“The disregard for the House is taking new forms. Recently, the Assembly formed a backdrop for a parody on what is known as Facebook. This was drawn to my attention by a member of the public,” he further pointed out. He was referring to a Minister Simona Broomes video.

According to the Speaker, many Honourable Members in the House demonstrate an absence of civility and are in the practice of selecting words which border on “disregard if not disrespect” for their fellow Honourable Members. Quoting a member of the public, Dr. Scotland said it would appear that some Parliamentarians have “private scores to settle,” and do so whenever they speak in the House.

“Our predecessors left us a legacy of decorum and good practice for this House. I ask, what should we leave our successors?”

Members of Parliament, the Speaker emphasised, have a duty to venerate the noble House and give evidence to that veneration.

The Speaker’s address to the House comes on the heels of the last sitting which was disrupted causing him to walk out of the Chamber.

During the last sitting, tension ran high after Opposition Member of Parliament (MP), Nigel Dharamlall, refused to comply with instructions handed down by the Speaker during a debate on the Commission of Inquiry into land rights. While addressing the august body, Dharamlall, was cautioned by the Speaker for not staying relevant in his presentation as is stipulated by the Standing Orders. After several warnings which were rebutted with justifications from the Opposition MP, the Speaker asked him to take his seat.

Refusal by Dharamlall to comply with the instructions of the Speaker prompted loud heckling from both sides of the House. Within seconds, the heckling evolved into an outburst with both sides vying for vocal dominance. In support of their colleague, the Peoples’ Progressive Party (PPP) stood in protest, demanding that Dharamlall be allowed to continue his speech.

A decision by the Speaker not to permit it, led to Opposition Chief Whip, Gail Teixeira furiously attacking his credibility accusing him of being biased. She referenced an episode that occurred during a previous sitting when Minister Raphael Trotman lashed out at Opposition Leader, reminding him of a number of failed projects during his presidency.

“When [Minister] Trotman attacked the Opposition Leader last evening (Thursday) you said nothing. You sat there and allowed it without saying a word. And tonight you are trying to silence our speaker who has done nothing?” she shouted passionately. After a failed attempt to restore order by aggressively pounding his gavel, the Speaker eventually left the noisy Chambers.

At this point, Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo, who had been missing for most of the session, entered the Chambers and encouraged Dharamlall to continue his speech in the absence of the Speaker. Several other PPP MPs joined in and within a few seconds, Dharamlall was continuing his speech.

However, this was not well received by government MPs who immediately began pounding their desks and repeating chants in obvious disapproval of the decision by Dharamlall to continue speaking.

Throughout the remainder of his presentation, the opposition MP remained almost inaudible despite several attempts to raise his tone above that of his competitors. After Dharamlall had completed his presentation, the House remained without a Speaker for about 15 minutes.