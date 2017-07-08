GYSM congratulates new PNCR GS, political secretaries

Dear Editor

THE Guyana Youth and Student Movement (GYSM), joins with the rest of the PNCR in congratulating Minister of Social Protection and Member of Parliament Ms. Amna Ally on her appointment as the General-Secretary of the party. We also take this time to extend our congratulations to Ms. Dawn Hastings-Williams, MP; Ms. Sandra Adams, MS; and Mr. Brian Smith on their appointments as Principal Political Secretaries.

The GYSM has immense faith in the skills and abilities of Ms. Amna Ally, who has always been a positive voice in advocating for youth and youth development. We are positive that she will continue to serve the party with distinction. We are also very proud of His Excellency President David Granger’s selection of Mr. Brian Smith, the National Secretary of the GYSM, to serve as a Principal Political Secretary. We believe that this selection signals the leader’s continued commitment to young people and his willingness to include them in the decision-making of the party. We are indeed proud of Mr. Smith and are sure that he will execute his duties with his trademark diligence.

The GYSM also takes this time to thank Mr. Oscar Clarke, CCH, for his years of dedicated and exemplary service to the party. Mr. Clarke has a wealth of knowledge and experience and we are confident that he will continue to be a great asset to the party, especially towards the young people of the GYSM who have always, and will continue to, look to him for advice and guidance.

Regards

Guyana Youth and Student Movement