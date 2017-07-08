Cocaine swallower gets four years, fined $5M

A 35-YEAR-OLD man was on Friday sentenced to four years jail after pleading guilty to the charge of drug possession by Magistrate Leron Daly.

It is alleged that on July 3, 2017 at the Woodlands Hospital, Eaion Le Blanc had in his possession 774 grams of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.

According to the police, Le Blanc was observed in the Ogle Airport, at Liat Airlines, flight 329, which was preparing to leave for Barbados. He was seen sweating in a suspicious manner.

Le Blanc was taken to the Woodlands Hospital where an x-ray revealed that there was several pellets in his intestine. The pellets were examined and a powder like substance was discovered which was later confirmed as cocaine.

On July 6, 2017, the defendant was taken to the police station, where the cocaine was sealed and marked in his presence. Le Blanc was then charged for the offence. Le Blanc pleaded guilty and apologised to the Magistrate for committing the act. He was fined $5,120,010 and will spend the next four years in prison.