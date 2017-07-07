Woman in Liliendaal fatal crash gets bail

A CAREGIVER was placed on $500,000 bail after she was charged for causing the death of Debra Pompey of Belle West, Canal #2, West Bank Demerara (WBD) by dangerous driving.

Twenty –seven- year- old Tecona Welcome, of Austin Street, Campbellville appeared in the Sparendaam Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Alisha George.

It is alleged that on June 24, 2017 at Lilliendaal Railway Embankment, East Coast Demerara (ECD), Welcome drove motor car PSS 7195 in a dangerous manner causing the death of 36-year-old Pompey, a former employee of Medicare Pharmacy.

Welcome who was represented by Attorney-at-law, Nigel Anthony, is expected to make her next court appearance on August 4, 2017. Recently, Welcome was also charged for having her blood alcohol level above the legal limit of alcohol consumption. She was placed on $20,000 bail for a driving under the influence of alcohol charge and will report to court for that matter on June 29, 2017

The accident, which rendered injured the five other occupants of the ill-fated vehicle, among them the driver, reportedly occurred at around 23:40hrs on June 24. According to the police, motorcar PSS 7195 was proceeding west along the embankment when Welcome, lost control of the wheel.

Among those injured when the car crashed into the southern rail of the westernmost of the two bridges at Liliendaal were 20-year-old Rodlyn Grace of Blygezeight Gardens; 18-year-old Shameica Martin of Beterverwagting, ECD; the deceased 26-year-old sister, Tushana Hubbard; and 30-year-old Saskiya Boyer of Lodge; Welcome, suffered a fractured left arm, was discharged and is assisting with the investigation.

The girls were returning from a bridal shower celebration at Giftland Mall along with her five other friends when tragedy struck.