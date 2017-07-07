Two to stand trial, two freed for Emancipation Day murder

TWO men allegedly involved in the Emancipation Day execution of former murder accused Orin David were on Thursday committed to stand trial in the High Court.

Both Howard Rambarose,25; and Jermaine Jeffers,24; were committed to the High Court by Magistrate Judy Latchman after the court found that a prima facie had been made out against them.

They are expected to stand trial in the next sitting of the Demerara Criminal Assizes. Regus Lamazon and Samuel McIntyre were also two alleged suspects involved in the murder of David, also known as Malik, but following a Preliminary Inquiry into the murder case, Magistrate Bess ruled that there was not sufficient evidence to link the duo to the crime, he discharged the matter and told the men that they were free to go.

It is alleged that Rambarose and Jeffers, on August 1, 2016, at Laing Avenue, West Ruimveldt, Georgetown, unlawfully murdered Orin Malik David. According to reports, 33-year-old David, a former murder accused and father of five was shot and killed during a heated argument he had with some men over money. The man then left and returned with others, piercing the now deceased with bullets as he moved towards the vehicle of the alleged suspects. The injured man was then rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

David, who is no stranger to the Police, was freed back in February 2015, after spending five years in prison for the murder of a Mahaica woman, Lakhram Bishundial in 2010. Bishundial was shot and killed during a robbery at Hope Turn, East Coast Demerara.

In addition, David was on July 12, 2015, charged with unlawful possession of firearm after he had allegedly thrown a gun in a trench nearby, during a Police patrol exercise in July 2015.