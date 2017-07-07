Task force created to tackle noise nuisance

AN Inter-Agency Task Force on noise nuisance has been established by the Ministry of Public Security to ensure that citizens live in an atmosphere of peace and tranquility, and free from undue discomfort.

On Thursday, the ministry in a statement said it has collaborated with stakeholders to ensure a greater enforcement of the laws and regulations governing noise nuisance so as to reduce the discomfort caused by noise pollution country-wide.

Coordinator of the task force, Deonarine Ramaroop, said too that the other objectives of the task force is to enforce silent zones, eliminate the proliferation of loud music in public transport vehicles, recommend amendments to laws that allows the use of available technology to establish, and measure noise levels for the purpose of compliance and prosecution, curb random and spontaneous open air and roadside “boom boxes”, examine complaints made from industrial noise and take necessary action as deem fit to eliminate or reduce the level of noise discomfort.

Ramaroop noted too that with the enforcing of the existing laws, there may be a need to create new rules governing codes for all buildings that caters to the use of amplified sound equipment.

The task force comprises of representatives from the Ministry of Public Security – (Coordinating Agency), the Guyana Police Force, the Guyana Prison Service, the Guyana Fire Service, the Ministry of Natural Resources, the Environmental Protection Agency, the Ministry of Communities, the Ministry of Public Infrastructure, the Central Housing and Planning Authority, the Mayor and City Council of Georgetown and the Guyana Revenue Authority.

Members of the Public are being urged to ensure that the environment is free of noise pollution.