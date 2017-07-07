Security guard found dead

POLICE are investigating the murder of a security guard at Hai Matadi Ishant Variety Store at Lot 16 Robb Street, Georgetown, in the vicinity of the Guyana Lottery Company, Thursday morning.

Dead is Sammy Prowell, 55, of Mocha, East Bank Demerara.

The body of the father of three was found with his throat slit and in a pool of blood outside of his workplace. It was taken to the Lyken’s Funeral Home and is awaiting a post-mortem.

The deceased who was clad in yellow jersey and blue pants had a gaping wound to the right side neck.

His employer Mark Samuels said he worked with the Transportation and Protection Security Agency and was only on the job for about three months.

He said just after 07:00hrs, he received a phone call about the incident and rushed to the scene where he saw the gruesome sight.

Samuels, who described the situation as unfortunate, ruled out robbery as a motive. He described the deceased as a very rough person who had several arguments with drug addicts who frequented the area.

“I talked to the man about making friends instead of creating enemies on the job,” he said, adding that “This looks like something personal because there was no attempt to break and enter the store.”

Samuels said his company will take steps to assist the family with funeral arrangements and will also offer support to Prowell’s three children since he lost his life on the job.

Police said reports indicate that at about 23:00hrs on July 5, 2017, another security guard attached to Federal Management Security Service passed Prowell on duty.

At that time there was a female who sported dreadlocks standing about 45 feet away from him on a cell phone.

On Thursday morning, police said that about 05:45hrs, an employee of Cevon Waste Management made the discovery and alerted the security at the General Post Office and the police were summoned.