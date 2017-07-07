Guyanese killed by stray bullet in Florida Everglades

Lawrence Ramdass and his family and friends often enjoyed going fishing in the Everglades of Florida. It didn’t matter if they caught anything. It was just a time to be together. Wednesday last was no different until a stray bullet ended the life of this beloved man.

“My brother was good, loving, sweet, kind, never says any bad word to anyone,” said Ramdass’ sister, Sandy Stallone.

Palm Beach County Sheriff’s investigators say Ramdass was shot and killed in an accidental shooting in the Holey Land Wildlife Management Area near the Broward-Palm Beach County line Wednesday evening.

He was with two family members at the time. Investigators believe the person who fired the gun may not even know that they hit someone.

Detectives want to find out who fired the fatal shot.

So does Ramdass’ cousin, Vineta Harnarrine.

“I just want the truth,” she said.

Harnarrine said the people fishing with her brother said the shooter fired off more than 15 rounds in about one minute. One of those bullets hit Ramdass as the others scattered for cover.

“You don’t go out in the wild and fire shots and fire shots out of your sight where you don’t see what you’re shooting or who is behind a bush someplace or a corner that you can’t see,” Harnarrine said.

Harnarrine said this family is extremely close, with cousins having grown up together, hanging out and being more like brothers and sisters. She said the pain for Ramdass’s mother is unbearable.

“She’s just screaming all night,” Harnarrine said. “She doesn’t want to live anymore. It’s such a great loss.”

The most important things for this family are to grieve together and to make sure the person who fired the shot that killed Lawrence Ramdass is held accountable.

“Whosoever did this to my brother would have the decency to come forward and admit it because I don’t feel it was an accident,” said Stallone. “A stray bullet don’t just hit somebody sitting in a boat.”

A spokesperson for the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission told CBS4 News that under state regulations for this time of year, it is illegal to have a firearm or to hunt in that area of the Holey Land Wildlife Management Area.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is handling the investigation.