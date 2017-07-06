Undermining SOCU’s legitimacy and work

THE society cannot have it both ways. Guyanese are either for law and order or lawlessness and disorder. The work of the Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU), an institution established during the PPP/C Government, is an arm of the Police Force. This unit has special functions and in the discharge of these it needs society’s support to ensure it does its work properly. Any effort, irrespective from where it comes or who is involved, to undermine the work of this unit will make it harder to curb criminal activities.

The Guyana Police Force and it various units cannot be accused of allowing crime to spiral out of control when at the same time it is not being allowed to do its work. SOCU is presently conducting three major investigative work. They include the law books, sale and acquisition of land in Sparendaam (Pradoville 2) and the National Industrial and Commercial Investments Limited (NICIL).

In the first case the law books, which are allegedly in the possession of former Attorney General Anil Nandlall, are said to be assets of the state. Proper state accounting requires all state assets be in the state’s possession and should it be disposed of, confirm to state requirements. The issue with the law books is that Mr. Nandlall feels that they were given to him by the state, having been purchased by the state and so he refuses to return them. This is quite an unusual thinking. But mindful of due process, the matter has to play itself out and Mr. Nandlall has his day in court even as SOCU does its work to provide a credible case.

Where a warrant was issued to search Mr. Nandlall’s premises and the police said he was tipped off prior to this being done, suffice to say it should not have happened; whoever facilitated the subversion of due process, facilitates the subversion of law and order, and undermines the police’s work. Search warrants are issued by the court after the litigant would have presented argument and evidence for its necessity and having convinced the magistrate or judge.

Though Mr. Nandlall is no stranger to this and would have appreciated the necessity of such as the state’s former top attorney, he may find such legal action, given that it targets him, not only offensive but opportunity to seek political mileage. The job of the police is not easy. And though the force has ways to go to improve police/community relations, when the political leadership seeks to undermine their work they set the tone for undermining the force’s effectiveness and efficiency.

In the case of NICIL, former CEO Winston Brassington and former minister of finance, Ashni Singh are said to be needed to assist SOCU’s probe into how the company was managed. Mr. Nandlall, who is representing Mr. Brassington, since April said his client is prepared to corporate with the Unit. Last month SOCU made known it is seeking Mr. Brassington and Dr. Singh to aid its investigation. Lo and behold, former president Donald Ramotar sees the Unit carrying out its work and Mr. Brassington’s willingness to cooperate as that of a witch hunt.

For Pradoville 2, further investigation into the acquisition and sale of this land after the forensic audits and the work of the State Assets Recovery Unit are seeing similar accusation of witch hunt. Cooperating with law enforcement to ensure the law is upheld is not witch-hunting, especially when the audit’s findings having been made public; rather it shows due cause for further investigation. Crime may serve the interest of a few but overall do untold harm to the security of the people and society.

Commitment to law and order will see interest in aiding the police’s work; not crying foul or witch hunt. If there is nothing to hide or no wrong was done, it makes more sense to work with the police to prove the case. The PPP/C knew SOCU’s work would have likely take it into areas of investigating and questioning persons who served during its government and it is not only politically reprehensible to undermine its work but also acts of engaging in subverting its legal authority which is dangerous for the restoration of law and order.

And even as the PPP/C wants immunity from accountability for its governance and those who served during its tenure, it is quick to call on SOCU to investigate acts under the APNU+AFC Government. The law must work for all, not some and Mr. Nandlall, more than most, should know that.