Security guard killed at Robb Street worksite

Police are investigating the murder of a security guard at Hai Matadi Ishant Variety Store at Lot 16 Robb Street, Georgetown, in the vicinity of the Guyana Lotto Company, Thursday morning.

Dead is Sammy Prowell, 55, of Mocha, East Bank Demerara. The body of the father of three was found with his throat slit and in a pool of blood outside of his workplace.

The deceased had a wound to the right side neck about 3 and 1/2 inches long and about 2 inches deep. He was clad in a yellow jersey and blue pants but was barefooted.

His employer Mark Samuels said he worked with the Transportation and Protection Security Agency and was only on the job for about three months. He said that just after 7:00hrs he received a phone call about the incident and rushed to the scene where the gruesome discovery was made. Samuels, who described the situation as unfortunate, ruled out robbery as the motive. He described the deceased as a very rough person who had several arguments with drug addicts who frequented the area.

“I talked to the man about making friends instead of creating enemies on the job,” he said. “This looks like something personal because there was no attempt to break and enter the store.”

Samuels said that his company will take steps to assist the family in any way that they can with funeral arrangements and will also offer support to his three children since he lost his life on the job.

Police said that reports indicate that about 23:00hrs on the 5th July, 2017 another security guard attached to Federal Management security service passed Prowell on duty. At that time there was a female sporting dreadlocks standing about 45 feet away from him on a cell phone.

On Thursday morning police said that about 05:45hrs an employee of Cevon Waste Management made the discovery and alerted the security at the General Post Office and the police were summoned.