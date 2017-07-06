Remembering the ‘Son Chapman’

Dear Editor

TODAY (6th of July), 53 years have passed since that fateful day when more than 40 of Linden’s own were massacred on the Demerara River as they travelled home on the Son Chapman launch at 1600 hours on Monday, July 6, 1964.

It has been said that ‘To live in hearts we leave behind is not to die.’ How very true! The men, women, and children who died on the Son Chapman 53 years ago live on in the hearts and minds of their families and friends. AND the people of Linden.

Many of us alive today never knew the men, women, and children of the Son Chapman massacre. Yet, we remember them and reflect on their experience because by their deaths we have an example of what hatred and brutality can lead to– senseless loss of life and endless suffering.

Incidents such as the Son Chapman massacre and the July 18 tragedy of 2012 must never again occur. We must take the lessons taught by tragedies such as these to guide our actions in the here and now. For our society to allow such tragedies to re-occur would be indicative of our collective unwillingness to learn and grow as a society.

The survivors of the Son Chapman — 6 crewmen and 26 passengers – must also be remembered for they represent God’s never ending mercy and the resilience of the people of Linden. May God rest the souls of the men, women, and children of the Son Chapman. And may God bless the people of Linden and Region 10.

Regards

Sharma Solomon