Guyana better prepared to tackle cybercrimes

The Guyana Police Force has re-commissioned the ZARA Computer Training Centre to tackle cybercrimes which have emerged of late.

Among them are social media bullying, sharing of unapproved nude pictures and hacking of Guyana Water Inc (GWI) mainframe software.

The computer training centre is now renamed the ZARA Cyber Security Centre and Detective Sergeant Julio Jonas who benefited from cyber training through “Red Track” in Jamaica and Interpol courses held in the Dominican Republic, said

Guyana is better prepared against crime threats.

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) has heeded the calls for a hands-on approach to fight cybercrime, and as such, they have been training ranks in the areas of cybercrime investigation.

Jonas said among other things, the training covered techniques in battling hacks, how to deal with cybercrime-related issues such as data recovery, covert and overt operations, intelligence gathering and dark web, to name a few.

“The training I received has helped me to better understand the offences of cybercrime, the sources of the attacks and the way the perpetrators of these attacks think,’’ Sergeant Jonas said.

He explained that in today’s developing, technologically advanced society, there are remedies for dealing with emerging threats.

Other ranks who were also trained in Jamaica are Assistant Superintendent Mahadeo Singh, Sergeant Rodwell Serrabo and Inspector Dellon Elexey.

Jonas also underwent training in Dominica with Assistant Superintendent of Police Singh and did a certified Interpol Instructor follow-up course in Curacao.

He explained that the commissioning of the ZARA Cyber security Centre cements the Force’s plans to battle cyber security in Guyana.

Sergeant Jonas is enthusiastic to share his newly acquired knowledge with members of the Force who will be selected for upcoming cyber security courses.