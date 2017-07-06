Bisram denied bail

…extradition hearing set for July 13

Marcus Brian Bisram, 27, the man who is wanted in Guyana for the murder

of Faiyaz Narinedatt, was on Wednesday arraigned in a Brooklyn, New York

Court where bail was refused and he was remanded to prison. He

awaits his extradition hearing on July 13, 2017.

At the Court, Narinedatt’s widow Pooja Pitam waited outside from early

Wednesday morning to face the man who allegedly ordered the murder of her husband and father of her two children.

Speaking with the Guyana Chronicle via telephone she stated “I wanted

to make sure I get to see and face the man who murdered my husband and

has my two children living without their father. I will continue to

pray and hope that we get full justice for my husband.This is just

one step and I am praying he gets extradited and goes to Guyana to

answer the murder charge”.

Bisram’s lawyers cited special circumstances such as weak judicial

system and corruption in Guyana as reason for bail to be granted.

However, the judge overruled the special circumstances and remanded

Bisram until the 13th July 2017 when his extradition hearing is slated

to begin.

Bisram is wanted here in connection with the murder of Narinedatt

whose lifeless body was found on the #70 Public Road. It is alleged that on the night of the murder, Bisram was hosting an after-party for the Community Policing Group during which he reportedly made sexual advances to Narinedatt, who was present at the party, but was rejected.

This publication understands that Narinedatt was urinating when the

Guyanese/US based businessman approached him and tried to touch his

private parts. Narinedatt became angry and accosted the businessman and

slapped him twice. The businessman then reportedly ordered one of his

bodyguards to “get rid of him,” and that he (businessman) “will deal

with it.”

The carpenter was reportedly viciously attacked by the bodyguards and

several others joined in beating him to death, allegedly in the presence of all at the party. His body was placed on the public road and ran over by a car to make it appear to be an accident. Soon after, seven persons were arrested with two allegedly confessing that Narinedatt was beaten to death and fingered Bisram as the mastermind behind the act.

Minister of Public Security, Khemraj Ramjattan on Wednesday told this newspaper he is hopeful for the extradition of the fugitive. Ramjattan confirmed that Bisram was apprehended in Rockaway, Queens, New York by police and marshals on Tuesday. “Last year I had made the request to have him apprehended so the US State Department and I were in contact and they gave me the assurance that he will be caught but it will take some time,” he said.

Although he is in the custody of the US authorities, there is a procedure that needs to be followed, said Ramjattan, who noted that Bisram is expected to appear before the Brooklyn Federal Court.

“In view of the close association we have with the State Department and the fact that he allegedly masterminded it, I am sure he will be sent home,” said Ramjattan.

Reports indicate that after the killing, Bisram moved to the U.S. and lived in Arverne, where he created the Marcus Brian Bisram Foundation, which is focused on “making better, brighter futures.”