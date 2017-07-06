An act of greed

…Ramjattan to address issue of “educated criminals” at forum next week

MINISTER of Public Security, Khemraj Ramjattan has committed to address the issue of “educated criminals” at an upcoming crime and youth violence seminar which is slated for

next week at the Pegasus Hotel.

His commitment followed the attempted robbery of the Republic Bank, Water Street, Georgetown branch on Tuesday which resulted in one of the men being killed and two others captured. During the attempted robbery, one of the bandits, an agronomist who is attached to the National Agricultural Research & Extension Institute (NAREI), Elton Wray was killed, while his accomplices Jamal Haynes, a Republic Bank staff member was injured and Keron Saunders was held by the Guyana Police Force (GPF).

“It is not a nice scene and pretty negative to know that people who graduated will be the masterminds for crime,”

said the minister in an invited comment on Wednesday. Though, the reports on the issue are still preliminary, Ramjattan said he is confident that the GPF got it right. “These are bright kids,” he said while lamenting they have done their parents wrong by attempting to rob a bank. This act, he said, was one of greed and showed immaturity, therefore, the Minister pointed out he will have a lot more to say about this issue to youths at the upcoming seminar because it is an issue which needs to be addressed.

Meanwhile, the Minister commended the Professional Guard Service (PGS) and the GPF for

their efforts which ‘foiled’ the attempt to rob the bank. “The combination of private and public security services provided the best results, so it is something I would like to see more often,” he said.

The good work of the force continued on Wednesday, as Crime Chief Wendell Blanhum told this publication that Haynes who was injured, has been discharged from the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) and is assisting with investigations. Haynes is reportedly cooperating with the police but more time is being sought to investigate the matter so, Blanhum said, the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) will apply to the High Court for an extension of the suspects’ detention today.

It was reported that on Tuesday morning the three armed men entered the Republic Bank, Water Street Branch before it was open to the public. The perpetrators wore masks, gloves and carried handguns with which they opened fire on the RBL personnel inside the building. PGS security personnel, who were on site, immediately raised an alarm and Armed Response Teams proceeded to the location. Arriving shortly after the alarm had been raised; the teams assessed the situation and took up defensive positions. Police said three firearms, including two 9 MM handguns and one .40 gun were found.

Dreadlock

At the scene Tuesday morning, witnesses said that Haynes was wearing a dreadlock disguise when he was shot in both of his legs. Another bandit fled to a nearby snackette in the Vendor’s Mall opposite the bank, where he tried changing his appearance into one of a chef when he was arrested by police.

“When I look across at Republic Bank I said wow, the line is really long today especially for the senior citizens, then I hear a noise that sound like a gunshot, then I see one of them come out and start shooting up all over the place like he mad,” one eyewitness said. “He was performing to scare people off and he keep licking shots in the middle of the street and then he run back into the ATM.”

The eyewitness further said that the men were dressed in all over black and their faces were covered. She said the PGS security guards then responded promptly and positioned themselves around the Fogarty’s Department Stores in a professional manner. “I said thank you Jesus when I saw that the police also responded quickly.”

According to the eyewitness, one of the bandits then sprinted into the vendor’s mall and fired his gun while a nearby businessman also drew his gun and fired shots in the air to keep him at bay. She further explained that another bandit held a hostage at gunpoint and walked over with him into the marketplace, when he reached the back of the market at the John Fernandes section the hostage was released.

“He then strip off his mask and his Rasta toupee and throw away the gun in the snackette; when I see the young man he look like he came from a proper home from how he dress. There was blood oozing from his feet and nose, then I learn he was a bank employee, police later arrested him,” she explained.

One woman said she was saddened that the young men dared to carry out such a stupid act in the name of greed.

“They really thought they could get away with the heist, not when Guyana is so small and police is always on the streets, god place your hands on these young people lives, shield them,” one market vendor said. Traumatised staff members and customers were eventually allowed to leave the bank through a shattered door after police secured the area and conducted their investigations as the crime scene was protected by PGS security guards and armed police ranks